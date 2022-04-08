Respite Care giving caregivers much needed support

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many caregivers dealt with extra stress while in isolation during COVID-19. One organization is making sure they get the support they need.

“One, they were isolated, so it was hard just to get information to and hard to get support to them. So when Elaine became available, we were glad to get her to Dothan,” says Katie Holland, director, Respite Care Ministry.

Over 100 people who hold the title of caregiver gathered with Respite Care Ministries to learn more about how to excel in their role.

“They were under a little more stress in COVID just because they were unable to get out,” says Holland. “They were unable to get help and be with others.”

This was the ministry’s first time having such a large program, and hope opportunities like this will improve the lives of caregivers as well as those they care for.

“I believe all people regardless of their age or abilities or skills deserve to be treated with respect and with kindness,” says Elaine Sanchez, caregiver support expert. “And the issue is sometimes caregivers get so physically, mentally, emotionally exhausted.”

Respite Care says they hope after today, area caregivers are not alone.

“Knowledge is power,” says Holland. “It’s a difficult journey being a caregiver. It’s 24/7, and to have a support network, to have education, to have knowledge, it really does make the journey better.”

Today’s program was free and the organization hopes more caregivers can come in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.