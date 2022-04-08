Kickball tournament set to raise money for TIME Youth Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Each year the Leadership Dothan Class 40 has a project where they partner with an organization to help them in their efforts in making a difference in the community.

“We’re just a faith driven organization where we want to serve the youth here in the community,” Nate Patterson, executive director of TIME Youth Dothan, said.

This is exactly why this year Leadership Dothan chose to partner with TIME Youth Dothan. To raise funds for this organization they are hosting a kickball tournament at 10 a.m. at Colby-Bottoms Field on May 14th.

The community is invited to come out and cheer on the kids, enjoy food and show support for TIME Youth.

Wilkerson said they chose TIME Youth because of its powerful testimony in providing kids with hope and guidance in becoming productive leaders and citizens.

“Nate’s reaching out to the children of Dothan and our kids are everything,” Brittney Wilkerson, community relations specialist for the City of Dothan, said. “They need to have that guidance, have a mentor, have somebody that proves to them they believe in them, and the people of Dothan need to be there for our children and Nate is spearheading that.”

TIME Youth does not charge the families to come there, this allows them to reach as many kids as possible and make a difference in their lives.

“We just meet the kids where they are,” Nate Patterson, said. “We just want to show them time and love, we feel like love is the answer to all things, so when kids come in here, we don’t know their background, we just accept them for who they are, we just grow with them.”

Nate Patterson said they provide bible study, help the kids with homework, play games, take part in activities and show them how God loves them and wants the best for them.

“I think it’s more like really family-oriented in here,” Keni Patterson, vice president of TIME Youth Dothan, said. “So, we’re more like a family than like a traditional after school program. We’re brothers and sisters in Christ, you know, so it’s different. It’s a belonging, when they come in here, they feel safe, they trust us, it’s the time that we spend with them, so I think that’s what makes a big difference.”

These efforts by the Patterson’s are getting to continue through this project partnership with Leadership Dothan Class 40.

They are looking for sponsors for the kickball tournament. If you would like to sponsor the event there levels of $250, $500, & $1,000+, Email Wilkerson at: bwilkerson2@dothan.org for more details on what each level entails.

“The sponsorships show the children that the community stands behind them and this money is going straight back to them and TIME Youth,” Wilkerson said.

All proceeds go to time youth Dothan.

There is a raffle being held with 13 prizes. Tickets are $20 each and will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, April 12. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce (102 Jamestown Blvd, Dothan, AL) or you can email Wilkerson at: bwilkerson2@dothan.org to purchase a raffle ticket.

The raffle will be held via Facebook live on May 13th at 10:00 a.m. The Chamber’s Facebook handle is @DothanAreaChamberofCommerce.

Raffle items include:

Traeger Pro 34 Pellet Grill & Smoker

2 VIP Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Tickets

1 Day In-Shore Fishing Trip up to 3 People - (Panama City Beach - Bay Point)

3 days, 2 nights Panama City Beach Condo - (Off Season)

26 Qt. Seafoam Orca Cooler

Pet/Venue/Home Painting by Delaney Fields - (ADF Art)

Set of 4 Tires (Michelin, BF Goodrich, or Uniroyal)

Front Door Photo (Matterport Tour) Gift Certificate

$500 Gift Card to Holland Motorsports - (Redeemable for Merchandise Only, No Motorcycles or Motor Units)

$500 Visa Gift Card

$50 Amazon Gift Card

Brunch, Bubbly, & Bingo (Event at the Grand on Foster 10/15/22 - 4 tickets)

Water World, 4 season passes

