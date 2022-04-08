Advertisement

Jefferson County School Board clarifies stance on prayer in schools

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has released a statement clarifying their position on prayer in schools after an organization dedicated to maintaining separation of church and state announced that it would no longer be allowed.

“Any assertion that the Jefferson County school system will no longer permit school prayer during school activities is simply not correct,” the statement released Friday by the Jefferson County School Board begins.

The clarification comes after The Freedom From Religion Foundation raised concerns to the board about school football games opening with prayer. FFRF published a letter it received from a school board attorney in response.

“The Superintendent met with school principles and the administration will not allow prayer at school-sponsored events, including football games,” the letter, dated March 12, 2022 stated.

The school board says the complaint was administratively resolved at the school level that the letter was not intended to provide a comprehensive analysis of school prayer in every context.

The board says it fully supports the right of its students to pray and voluntarily engage in religious expression in school settings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peanut butter sandwich.
Student brawl ends in stabbing
Chief Deputy: Dale County homeowner shoots intruder
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.
Police: 2012 Florida murder victim may be buried in Pike County
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney’s murder trial delayed

Latest News

According to police, Rachel Singh, 30, of Pike Road, is charged with second-degree assault.
Woman charged with assault at Montgomery restaurant
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
TIME Youth Dothan
Kickball tournament set to raise money for TIME Youth Dothan
One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to...
Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days