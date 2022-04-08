Inmate denied tv remote sues; case dismissed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by inmate Andrea Duhreal Flagg, who claimed the Houston County Jail deprived him of a television remote control when he was housed there.

The suit, one of at least 20 Flagg has filed, also claimed that jail officers used sophisticated technology to cyberbully and torture him.

Other allegations included that he was denied access to sports and news television programming, I-Pads, radios, newspapers, and magazines while in the county lockup.

U.S. District Judge Harold Albritton dismissed Flagg’s lawsuit this week.

Flagg has filed a series of federal lawsuits since his 2015 arrest on charges that he fatally shot James Gilliard in Dothan.

Court filing fees are often waived for federal inmates and others unable to pay them.

None of his suits have been successful, though a criminal appeal of his first murder conviction was overturned in state court, but Flagg was convicted again.

Unrelated to his suits, Alabama prison officials mistakenly released Flagg from in 2019.

He was captured in Dothan the following week.

Flagg, also known as Andre Flagg and Andre Flagg-EL, is currently an inmate at a prison near Birmingham.

