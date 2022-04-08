Advertisement

Gov. Ivey announces new classrooms through P-3 approach

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced 36 new classrooms that will be funded through the Pre-K through Third Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning (P-3).

The recipient schools include:

  • Harmony Elementary School in Cullman County
  • Bradford KinderCare in Huntsville
  • Sugar Creek Elementary School in Limestone County
  • Geneva County Elementary School in Geneva County
  • University Charter School in Livingston
  • Lupton Junior High School, Valley Junior High School, Curry Elementary School and Parrish Elementary School in Walker County
  • Double Springs Elementary School, Addison Elementary School, Lynn Elementary School and Meek Elementary School in Winston County

Gov. Ivey said this announcement is a major step in guiding children towards success in school.

“Today’s announcement is part of my Strong Start, Strong Finish initiative that will help guide our children towards success in school, their career and throughout their lives,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.  “P-3 works to align the gains in First Class Pre-K to ensure students continue receiving high-quality instruction. I am proud that we can support teachers and school leaders so that they can continue providing students with the best models for learning in the critical early years.”

The goal of the P-3 approach is to expand early learning continuum from Pre-K through third grade. P-3 is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education through Gov. Ivey’s Strong Start, Strong Finish initiative.

“The P-3 approach blends instruction, leadership and assessment to create a school environment that improves student outcomes,” said Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Barbara Cooper in a statement. “The developmentally appropriate practices implemented in the classrooms through the guidance of our experienced coaches is bolstered by principals’ participation in the Leadership Academy where school leaders learn about the recent science concerning brain development in this critical time.”

