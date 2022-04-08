Fatal crash in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 53-year-old Marianna man is dead after a crash on State Road 71.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a car was trying to pass on State Road 71 at Bryan street Thursday night. The car hit another car head-on, killing the driver. This caused a third vehicle to then crash, seriously injuring that driver. The driver of the car trying to pass along also has serious injuries. Trooper Jason King says the investigation is continuing, and charges are pending the completion of that investigation.

