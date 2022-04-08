Advertisement

Dothan police looking for multiple people related to March shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested one person and are looking for three more related to a shooting in March.

On March 20, 2022, several gunshots were fired in the 1000 block of Lake Street in Dothan. 

When officers arrived, all parties involved had left the scene.  It was determined more than one person was involved in an exchange of gunfire.  Both, buildings and vehicles were struck during the gunfire, but luckily no one was struck or injured.   

As the investigation moved forward, several people were identified as suspects.

Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin
Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin(Dothan Police Department)

Arrested:  Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin, 21 years-old of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.  He is being held with no bond.

Jahunter Imorris Johnson
Jahunter Imorris Johnson(Dothan Police Department)

Wanted: Jahunter Imorriss Johnson, 19 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.

James Arthur Beasley Jr.
James Arthur Beasley Jr.(Dothan Police Department)

Wanted:  James Arthur Beasley Jr., 30 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for one count of shooting into an unoccupied building and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Sirmarion Jermond Beasley
Sirmarion Jermond Beasley(Dothan Police Department)

Wanted:   Sirmarion Jermond Beasley, 29 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for one count of shooting into an unoccupied building and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

