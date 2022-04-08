A cool & breezy Saturday

SYNOPSIS – Here comes a cool start to the weekend! Conditions will remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s, starting off Saturday chilly for most. The sun will warm us into the middle 60s with winds staying breezy from the northwest, some gusts around 30-35 are possible. We turn cool again on Sunday morning with temps in the lower 40s, however, a nice warm up returns temps to the middle 70s by afternoon We won’t have to worry about rain chances until later this coming work week as the next storm system approaches.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41. Winds NW 5 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 65. Winds NW 10-20 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 42° Winds W 5 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 76° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 83° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 81° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on coastal lakes and bays. Winds NW 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft.

