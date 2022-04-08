Captain Anthony Cole celebrates 50 years with Enterprise Rescue

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A pillar of the Enterprise Rescue Department is celebrating a major career milestone. Captain Anthony Cole has served the area for 50 years.

Cole joined the department in 1972, right after high school. He was 18 years old.

Cole says the department is like a family, and he is honored to be a part of it’s history.

“It’ just a good feeling, no matter what,” says Captain Anthony Cole, Enterprise Rescue. “Everyday you make a difference in somebody’s life. It’s not going out and saving lives, and that kind of thing. It’s more like people can get a little off course because they’re sick or something, and who’s going to help them get back to where they need to be.”

Cole plans to be with the department for as long as he can, and says he hopes that’s another 50 years.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.