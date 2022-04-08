Advertisement

Captain Anthony Cole celebrates 50 years with Enterprise Rescue

Enterprise Rescue commissions new ambulance funded by Coffee County Commission
Enterprise Rescue commissions new ambulance funded by Coffee County Commission
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A pillar of the Enterprise Rescue Department is celebrating a major career milestone. Captain Anthony Cole has served the area for 50 years.

Cole joined the department in 1972, right after high school. He was 18 years old.

Cole says the department is like a family, and he is honored to be a part of it’s history.

“It’ just a good feeling, no matter what,” says Captain Anthony Cole, Enterprise Rescue. “Everyday you make a difference in somebody’s life. It’s not going out and saving lives, and that kind of thing. It’s more like people can get a little off course because they’re sick or something, and who’s going to help them get back to where they need to be.”

Cole plans to be with the department for as long as he can, and says he hopes that’s another 50 years.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chief Deputy: Dale County homeowner shoots intruder
Peanut butter sandwich.
Student brawl ends in stabbing
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Omarion Jackson booking photo
Dothan teen charged with 50 child porn counts
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney’s murder trial delayed

Latest News

Respite Care giving caregivers much needed support
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Police won’t give search for this woman’s killer
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher's weathercast 5 pm 40722
Peanut butter sandwich.
Student brawl ends in stabbing