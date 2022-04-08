Breezy but sunny today

SYNOPSIS – Cooler this morning most of us waking up in the 40s with some lower 50s in places. This afternoon mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The nice and dry weather will be with us through the weekend before rain chances return later next week. Temperatures to start the week will also start to warm back up into the upper 70s lower 80s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds: NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 76° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 81° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 74° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.