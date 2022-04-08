Advertisement

Breezy but sunny today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Cooler this morning most of us waking up in the 40s with some lower 50s in places. This afternoon mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The nice and dry weather will be with us through the weekend before rain chances return later next week. Temperatures to start the week will also start to warm back up into the upper 70s lower 80s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds: NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 76° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 81° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 74° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

