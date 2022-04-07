Weekends in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a number of events going on this weekend around the Wiregrass.
Wiregrass Master Gardner’s Association - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/500/1649426400000
Taylor Made Festival - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/493/1649480400000
Special Needs Egg Hunt - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/485/1649512800000
Wiregrass Cars and Coffee - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/188/1649512800000
Family Fun Day and Easter Egg Hunt - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/508/1649520000000
Adult Easter Egg Hunt - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/501/1649545200000
Tri-State Community Choir - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/502/1649548800000
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.