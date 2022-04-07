Advertisement

Weekends in the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a number of events going on this weekend around the Wiregrass.

Wiregrass Master Gardner’s Association - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/500/1649426400000

Taylor Made Festival - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/493/1649480400000

Special Needs Egg Hunt - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/485/1649512800000

Wiregrass Cars and Coffee - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/188/1649512800000

Family Fun Day and Easter Egg Hunt - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/508/1649520000000

Adult Easter Egg Hunt - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/501/1649545200000

Tri-State Community Choir - https://tockify.com/wtvy.calendar/detail/502/1649548800000

