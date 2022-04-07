Advertisement

Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.

The state Senate has also advanced measures requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth, and to limit instruction of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the medication-ban measure Thursday by a vote of 66-28. It had passed previously in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite.

The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Chief Deputy: Dale County homeowner shoots intruder
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Omarion Jackson booking photo
Dothan teen charged with 50 child porn counts
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney’s murder trial delayed
Kenneth Glasgow's booking photo from Dothan Police Department.
Judge won’t drop Pastor Glasgow’s drug charge

Latest News

The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the...
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise
Republican Gov. Kay Ivey mandates face masks as state exceeds 1,100 coronavirus deaths, more than 56,000 confirmed cases
Alabama Daybook
Latest Alabama news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT