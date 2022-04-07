Sunny skies this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – The cold front has pushed through this morning and with it took the chance of rain, temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than we have seen over the past few days with highs in the lower 70s. Sunshine is the big story as we head into the weekend! We will stay dry and cooler all the way through Monday then we will start to warm up once again. Low rain chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TODAY – Turning sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 46°. Winds: W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 73° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 81° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 72° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.