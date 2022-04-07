Setting up for a beautiful weekend!

After a nice, sunny afternoon, we will cool down quickly overnight with clear skies into the middle 40s. Friday will bring another round of sunshine and breezy winds from the west, temperatures reaching the upper 60s during the afternoon. The coolest temps will be Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We don’t have a rain chance until Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming work week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 46°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 83° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 20%

THU: Isolated showers. Low: 64° High: 81° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Small Craft Advisory, Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.