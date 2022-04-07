Advertisement

Setting up for a beautiful weekend!

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After a nice, sunny afternoon, we will cool down quickly overnight with clear skies into the middle 40s. Friday will bring another round of sunshine and breezy winds from the west, temperatures reaching the upper 60s during the afternoon. The coolest temps will be Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We don’t have a rain chance until Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming work week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 46°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 83° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 20%

THU: Isolated showers. Low: 64° High: 81° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Small Craft Advisory, Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

