Student brawl ends in stabbing

Sources tell New4 the teens were fighting over a traditional American favorite.
Peanut butter sandwich.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update - the teen responsible for the stabbing has been charged with assault.

An altercation between two Dothan Preparatory Academy students escalated into violence, when one stabbed the other.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” Dothan City Schools spokesperson, Meagan Dorsey, told News4.

Some who witnessed the incident claim the two students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The attacker is accused of using a hair pick to stab another student.

Sources tell News4, one student needed stitches. Charges are anticipated against the other student.

Dorsey described injuries as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

Since those involved are juveniles, limited information will be released.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story sourced school officials on the location of the altercation being in the lunchroom. The fight actually happened in a school hallway.

