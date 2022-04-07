Ariton and Long face off to remain undefeated

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- A huge showdown in Skipperville Thursday as the G.W. Long Rebels and Ariton Purple Cats look to stay undefeated in area play.

One of the biggest rivalries in the area as number 10 Ariton takes on number one G.W. Long.

“The pinnacle of the rivalry was last year,” G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller. “They beat us up pretty good in the regular season and then we were lucky enough to come out on top in the semifinal games.”

But that was last year and now both teams are looking to make another deep run for a championship.

“It kind of sets the tone for going into the playoffs for sure and the draw you get going into the playoffs,” Ariton head coach Logan Dunlap. “You come out of this on top and you get to host first round rather than travel first round.”

For many of these players, there are familiar faces in the opposing dugout.

“That’s what really makes the rivalry fun,” said G.W. Long senior Jackson Chancey. “It’s kind of playing against your friends that you’ve been playing with your whole life.”

“I’ve played on the same team of those guys in travel ball a long time ago,” said Ariton senior Brodie Cook. “It’s awesome watching them grow up. And their styles are all the same. I’ve been watching them play since seven eight years.”

“We’re friends off the field, but when we get on the field, it’s just hatred,” said Ariton junior Connor Thrash.

Ariton looking for vengeance after a sour taste was left in their mouth after the semifinals.

“We won three games out of five against them last year,” Dunlap added. “We just lost the wrong two. So, we kind of have a thing right now we got a win when it matters. We’ve sort of had sort of the motto, you remember how you felt you know remember how you felt after that game three and after that was all said and done.”

While Long is looking to better their playoff seeding.

“Beating them would obviously put us in a better spot for the first round,” G.W. Long senior Blayne McDaniel said. “And it’s always good to just beat them regardless anyway no matter the stakes.”

Game one of the series is tomorrow with first pitch set for 5.

