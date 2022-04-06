Tuesday’s severe weather leaves damage to barn in Early County

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Severe weather hit many parts of the wiregrass Tuesday, including centerville in Early County, georgia. Damage reports from the Early County EMA office show a barn was hit by a possible tornado.

“I’ve seen buildings knocked down and put back up and knocked back down, all kind of different stuff.” says Jimmy White, construction worker. “Now, Mr. Chad Chapman got a little work on his hands because he’s going to have to rebuild all that, tear all of it up, then bring another building back in.”

White has experience rebuilding structures damaged by severe weather. He says moments like this, brings mixed emotions.

“I hate it, honestly. Me personally, I feel bad,” says white. “In this particular situation, I feel glad because didn’t nothing else happen.”

The owner of the barn, Chad Chapman, says the loss of the barn, tractors and planters will take at $100,000 to recover, and the rebuilding time is unknown.

“We are going to have to bring in new equipment, new beams, new everything. The process is going to be long,” says White.

White says he has a piece of advice for farmers preparing for severe weather .

“All the equipment that they don’t want to get messed up, I would leave them in open areas,” says White. “I wouldn’t leave in buildings or around trees. As soon as the storm comes through and gets real bad, you have stuff that could fall on top of it, and that’s more stuff that’s going to have to get fixed.”

As the severe weather season comes to a peak, it is important to have multiple ways to be alerted of watches and warnings. News 4 offers the free 4Warn Weather app. It’s available for both Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.