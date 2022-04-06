Advertisement

Tuesday’s severe weather leaves damage to barn in Early County

Barn and farming tools in Early County, Ga. was damaged on Tuesday from severe weather storm...
Barn and farming tools in Early County, Ga. was damaged on Tuesday from severe weather storm damages.(wtvy)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Severe weather hit many parts of the wiregrass Tuesday, including centerville in Early County, georgia. Damage reports from the Early County EMA office show a barn was hit by a possible tornado.

“I’ve seen buildings knocked down and put back up and knocked back down, all kind of different stuff.” says Jimmy White, construction worker. “Now, Mr. Chad Chapman got a little work on his hands because he’s going to have to rebuild all that, tear all of it up, then bring another building back in.”

White has experience rebuilding structures damaged by severe weather. He says moments like this, brings mixed emotions.

“I hate it, honestly. Me personally, I feel bad,” says white. “In this particular situation, I feel glad because didn’t nothing else happen.”

The owner of the barn, Chad Chapman, says the loss of the barn, tractors and planters will take at $100,000 to recover, and the rebuilding time is unknown.

“We are going to have to bring in new equipment, new beams, new everything. The process is going to be long,” says White.

White says he has a piece of advice for farmers preparing for severe weather .

“All the equipment that they don’t want to get messed up, I would leave them in open areas,” says White. “I wouldn’t leave in buildings or around trees. As soon as the storm comes through and gets real bad, you have stuff that could fall on top of it, and that’s more stuff that’s going to have to get fixed.”

As the severe weather season comes to a peak, it is important to have multiple ways to be alerted of watches and warnings. News 4 offers the free 4Warn Weather app. It’s available for both Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

"John the Lineman" sent in this photo of dark clouds looming over a home in the Taylor area...
DAMAGE: Severe storms rip through buildings, topple trees across Wiregrass
Chief Deputy: Dale County homeowner shoots intruder
Radar
Severe weather expected today
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

Latest News

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney’s murder trial delayed
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler & sunny for Thursday
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
LIVE: Governor Ivey holds ceremonial bill signing