Storms reports continue to roll in from around the Wiregrass

A viewer captured these photos of a possible tornado as it went through Malvern on Tuesday.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee continues to receive numerous reports of damage across the tri-states.

Georgia

In Miller County, reports of powerlines down in the Colquitt area.

In Miller County, a tree was blown down on Womble Road.

In Early County, a roof was torn off a lean-to-house. A barn was flattened about 50 yards north of the Miller County line near Centerville.

In Early County, powerlines were reported down south of Blakely on Highway 39.

Florida

In Washington County, several trees and power lines were blown down across the county.

In Jackson County, the roof on a pole barn was destroy on Smokey Road.

In Walton County, there are reports of trees down in the Glendale Community.

In Holmes County, several trees were reported own on roads. One home had a section of an old tin roof blown away.

In Walton County, a reported wind gust of 48 MPH was recorded at the DeFuniak Springs Airport.

Houston County

A tree was reported down on East Cook Road near Ashford.

A tree was reported down on Dusty Lane near Cottonwood.

Numerous trees blown down in the Ashford area.

Trees down on Jester Street and Cherry Street in Dothan.

Numerous large trees were blown down in the Cowarts area.

Numerous trees were reported down in the Rehobeth area.

A tree was blown down near Porter Road and Highway 203 in Taylor.

Dale County

A windgust of 43 MPH was reported at the Dothan Regional Airport.

Geneva County

A fence and tree were reported down in Malvern.

Henry County

Several trees were blown down in the Tumbleton area.

A wind gust of 49 MPH was reported at the Headland Municipal Airport.

Coffee County

Tree reported down along Highway 51 near Eanon.

We expect additional reports to come in on Wednesday.

