Sen. Tuberville to vote ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme...
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.(Office of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) says he intends to vote “no” on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Tuberville released this statement Wednesday:

“Filling a vacancy to our nation’s highest court is one of my most important responsibilities as Senator. Each member of this body has the responsibility to thoroughly vet the candidate, listen to the voices of their constituents back home, and come to a conclusion. That’s what I have done.

“First, I want to note how important it was to me that I met with Judge Jackson one-on-one. I viewed it as my opportunity for Judge Jackson to hear directly from the people of Alabama - what they’re concerned about and what they think the proper role of government is. We covered a lot of ground in our meeting last week, including a robust discussion about the protection of second amendment rights and the importance of following the rule of law. But I made it a point to ask her about her stance on crime and her record of sentencing criminals.

“From 2013 to 2021, Judge Jackson served as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. During her tenure there, Judge Jackson routinely imposed sentences that were shorter than those requested by the prosecutors and shorter than the guidelines. Point being, Judge Jackson let those who were convicted of a crime off easy, so I took the opportunity to ask about this in our meeting.

“Judge Jackson’s answers to my questions were thoughtful but did not relieve my concerns about her sentencing record, particularly her record on sentencing criminals who preyed on young children. Children are our future. We should do all we can to ensure our communities are safe places for them to grow up. That means holding criminals accountable to the full letter of the law. And listening to the calls I am getting from folks back home, Alabamians agree.

“So, I will vote ‘no’ on Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court later this week.”

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

