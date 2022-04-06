LIVE: Governor Ivey holds ceremonial bill signing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey is holding a ceremonial bill signing for legislation passed during the 2022 Regular Session.

The following bills will be ceremonially signed by the governor momentarily:

HJR 109 by Rep. Mike Jones

Commends the Opp High School Cheerleaders on winning the 2022 National Championship in both Game Day and Traditional Cheers

Lt. Gov. Ainsworth’s Military Bill Package

SB 28 – Creation of a Space National Guard within the Alabama National Guard

SB 99 – Professional Counselor Licensure Compact among compact states

SB 116 – Establishes a K-12 program of advanced enrollment for children of military families

SB 119 – Alabama G.I. and Dependents’ Educational Benefit Act

SB 141 – License reciprocity clarification for military spouses

SB 167 - Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact among compact states

SB 126 by Sen. Tom Whatley and Rep. Cynthia Almond

Provides for the determination of eligibility claims by the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission

SB 175 by Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Danny Garrett

Allows funds from the ETF Advancement and Technology Fund to be used for capital outlay

HB 250 by Rep. Kenyatte Hassell and Sen. Kirk Hatcher

Authorizes the Alabama Port Authority to build inter-modal and multi-modal transfer facilities

HB 272 by Rep. Shane Stringer and Sen. Gerald Allen

Constitutional carry bill that revises certain restrictions on the carrying or possession of a pistol and eliminates the requirement to obtain a pistol permit to carry a concealed pistol

HB 105 by Rep. Victor Gaston and Sen. Vivian Figures

Creates an elder abuse registry maintained through the Department of Human Resources, named “Shirley’s Law” after Mrs. Shirley Holcomb

HB 68 by Rep. Matt Simpson and Sen. Vivian Figures

Provides additional protections to victims and witnesses of certain criminal prosecutions

SB 52 by Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Reed Ingram

Establishes a reimbursement process to motor vehicle dealers for warranty repairs

SB 134 by Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Paul Lee

Sets requirements for the purchase, possession and sale of certain catalytic converters

HB 46 by Rep. Terri Collins and Sen. Jim McClendon

Allows students proficient in English and a second language to add a Seal of Biliteracy to their diplomas and transcripts

SB 211 by Sen. Chris Elliott and Rep. Alan Baker

Adopts the Uniform Certificate of Title for Vessels act that requires the owner of a vessel to obtain a certificate of title

SB 9 by Sen. Chris Elliott and Rep. Chip Brown

Provides for the expenditure of GOMESA funds by the Alabama Department of

Conservation and Natural Resources

HB 306 by Rep. Harry Shiver

Local bill that abolishes the Baldwin County Barbers Commission

