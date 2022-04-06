LIVE: Governor Ivey holds ceremonial bill signing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey is holding a ceremonial bill signing for legislation passed during the 2022 Regular Session.
The following bills will be ceremonially signed by the governor momentarily:
HJR 109 by Rep. Mike Jones
Commends the Opp High School Cheerleaders on winning the 2022 National Championship in both Game Day and Traditional Cheers
Lt. Gov. Ainsworth’s Military Bill Package
SB 28 – Creation of a Space National Guard within the Alabama National Guard
SB 99 – Professional Counselor Licensure Compact among compact states
SB 116 – Establishes a K-12 program of advanced enrollment for children of military families
SB 119 – Alabama G.I. and Dependents’ Educational Benefit Act
SB 141 – License reciprocity clarification for military spouses
SB 167 - Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact among compact states
SB 126 by Sen. Tom Whatley and Rep. Cynthia Almond
Provides for the determination of eligibility claims by the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission
SB 175 by Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Danny Garrett
Allows funds from the ETF Advancement and Technology Fund to be used for capital outlay
HB 250 by Rep. Kenyatte Hassell and Sen. Kirk Hatcher
Authorizes the Alabama Port Authority to build inter-modal and multi-modal transfer facilities
HB 272 by Rep. Shane Stringer and Sen. Gerald Allen
Constitutional carry bill that revises certain restrictions on the carrying or possession of a pistol and eliminates the requirement to obtain a pistol permit to carry a concealed pistol
HB 105 by Rep. Victor Gaston and Sen. Vivian Figures
Creates an elder abuse registry maintained through the Department of Human Resources, named “Shirley’s Law” after Mrs. Shirley Holcomb
HB 68 by Rep. Matt Simpson and Sen. Vivian Figures
Provides additional protections to victims and witnesses of certain criminal prosecutions
SB 52 by Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Reed Ingram
Establishes a reimbursement process to motor vehicle dealers for warranty repairs
SB 134 by Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Paul Lee
Sets requirements for the purchase, possession and sale of certain catalytic converters
HB 46 by Rep. Terri Collins and Sen. Jim McClendon
Allows students proficient in English and a second language to add a Seal of Biliteracy to their diplomas and transcripts
SB 211 by Sen. Chris Elliott and Rep. Alan Baker
Adopts the Uniform Certificate of Title for Vessels act that requires the owner of a vessel to obtain a certificate of title
SB 9 by Sen. Chris Elliott and Rep. Chip Brown
Provides for the expenditure of GOMESA funds by the Alabama Department of
Conservation and Natural Resources
HB 306 by Rep. Harry Shiver
Local bill that abolishes the Baldwin County Barbers Commission
