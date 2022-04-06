Judge won’t drop Pastor Glasgow’s drug charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal judge won’t dismiss the drug case Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow faces. Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. denied Glasgow’s motion on Tuesday.

Among other things, Glasgow’s attorneys had argued that his indictment is defective because it fails to provide sufficient information about the charge.

Glasgow is charged with distribution of cocaine, arrested in October after nearly 5,000 phone calls were intercepted by federal investigators, per his attorneys.

His publicly unidentified co-defendant has been on the run for months.

The federal drug indictment is the latest in a string of criminal allegations for the brother of radio host and politician Reverend Al Sharpton.

Glasgow has pending drug and evidence tampering charges in Houston County that stem from a run in with officers. During a traffic stop, Glasgow swallowed cocaine, per Dothan police.

In 2018, he was charged as an accessory to capital murder in the death of a Dothan woman, shot by a person he befriended. Ultimately, Glasgow was cleared of that charge.

Glasgow founded The Ordinary People’s Society, a group that promotes social justice initiatives and has been honored for his felon voting rights initiative.

A week before his latest arrest, he promised to work with police to stop an outbreak of violent crime in Dothan.

He is represented by three highly regarded Alabama attorneys—Derek Yarbrough, James W. (Jim) Parkman, and former U.S. Attorney George Beck.

No firm trial date has been set.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.