On the dotted line: John McKee signs with Huntingdon

The Headland Ram will join the Huntingdon Hawks soccer team in the fall.
On the dotted line: John McKee signs with Huntingdon
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland’s John McKee putting pen to paper today as he signed with the Huntingdon College soccer team.

McKee has been playing soccer for nearly 15 years now.

While playing with the Rams he also competed with several travel ball teams to continue to grow as an athlete and accomplish his goal of playing at the next level.

Now, McKee is ready to take his talents to the capital city.

“It means a lot to me because only seven percent of high school athletes get to play at the next level,” said McKee. “So, I want to thank everybody for pushing me to be able to use my ability to play at the next level.”

