On the dotted line: John McKee signs with Huntingdon

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland’s John McKee putting pen to paper today as he signed with the Huntingdon College soccer team.

McKee has been playing soccer for nearly 15 years now.

While playing with the Rams he also competed with several travel ball teams to continue to grow as an athlete and accomplish his goal of playing at the next level.

Now, McKee is ready to take his talents to the capital city.

“It means a lot to me because only seven percent of high school athletes get to play at the next level,” said McKee. “So, I want to thank everybody for pushing me to be able to use my ability to play at the next level.”

