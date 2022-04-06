On the dotted line: Daultyn Bradley signs with Montevallo

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made at Enterprise High School today as Daultyn Bradley became the first Wildcat to sign an electronic sports scholarship.

This fall Bradley will be joining the e-sports team at the University of Montevallo.

Bradley has been a part of the rocket league team at Enterprise from the beginning.

Now, as the team captain, Bradley has helped the Wildcats become the number one team in the state.

While he still has some time left at Enterprise, Bradley is excited for the opportunity to continue his e-sports career at Montevallo.

“Whenever I first joined the e-sports team, that was the first ever year that we had it, that was back my sophomore year, which was 2020 just before COVID hit,” said Bradley. “I joined the team with the intentions of finding a hobby to do and maybe making some new friends. I would have never had envisioned to the point where I’m getting a scholarship to go to a university.”

