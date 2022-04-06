Dothan teen charged with 50 child porn counts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan teen faces 50 charges after the discovery of child pornography on his electronic devices, per police.

18-year-old Omarian Jackson is charged with 50 counts of possessing child porn.

“This investigation was the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.

Jackson is held on $750,000 and Hall said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

