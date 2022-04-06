Cooler & sunny for Thursday

SYNOPSIS – A few storms could be strong ahead of this evening’s cold front. Temperatures behind the front will fall into the middle to upper 50s for Thursday morning. Clouds will push out by mid-morning giving way to bright sunny skies by lunch time. Winds will be breezy through the day with a few gusts around 30 miles per hour possible in spots. We turn much cooler into Friday morning as temps drop to the middle 40s under mostly clear skies. The weekend looks great with cooler temps in the middle to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT – Few strong storms early, staying cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NW 10-15 30%

TOMORROW – Early AM clouds, PM sunshine. High near 73°. Winds NW 10-20 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 46°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly sunny, a storm or two. Low: 60° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on coastal lakes and bays. Winds NW 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.