Advertisement

Coley McCraney’s murder trial delayed

McCraney is accused of shooting J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-olds from Dothan killed in 1999.
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -There has been a last-minute delay in the trial of Coley McCraney, charged with murdering two Dothan teens decades ago.

His trial scheduled for May 2 has been pushed until August 8.

“The state of Alabama and the defendant notifies the court that these cases will not be ready for trial on May 2,” Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery and Defense Attorney David Harrison said in a joint court motion.

They don’t specify reasons for the delay.

McCraney is accused of shooting J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-olds from Dothan whose bodies were found in the trunk of their car. Beasley had been molested, per Ozark police who investigated their deaths.

Not until March 2019, when a Virginia lab reported that his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene in Ozark, was McCraney arrested.

He became the second man charged with killing Hawlett and Beasley.

Only weeks after the murders, Johnny William Barrentine was charged.

Police ultimately released him after concluding he did not kill the girls.

Barrentine has since died.

McCraney has been held in the Dale County Jail since his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

"John the Lineman" sent in this photo of dark clouds looming over a home in the Taylor area...
DAMAGE: Severe storms rip through buildings, topple trees across Wiregrass
Chief Deputy: Dale County homeowner shoots intruder
Radar
Severe weather expected today
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

Latest News

Barn and farming tools in Early County, Ga. was damaged on Tuesday from severe weather storm...
Tuesday’s severe weather leaves damage to barn in Early County
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler & sunny for Thursday
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
LIVE: Governor Ivey holds ceremonial bill signing