Another chance of strong to severe storms today

SYNOPSIS – A mild morning to start off Wednesday, this afternoon we could once again deal with some strong to severe thunderstorms but today does not look as bad as yesterday. Gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible so we will keep an eye on it. Tomorrow the cold front finally moves through giving us calmer weather and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will make it down into the lower 40s a few nights and some of us might drop into the upper 30s Saturday night. The start of next week looks dry and quiet as well.

TODAY – Afternoon showers and storms. High near 80°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 73°. Winds W 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 00%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.