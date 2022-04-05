Severe weather possible today

SYNOPSIS – Today our weather turns more active with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms as a line of showers and storms moves in during the late morning early afternoon. Within the line we could see damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes some could be on the stronger side. We will see a break during the overnight hours from the severe weather but another chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms comes in during the day on Wednesday, some storms could have gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes once again. After Wednesday the rest of the week weather wise looks quiet. Temperatures will be in the 60s as we head into the weekend.

TODAY – Showers and storms some severe. High near 75°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 100%

TONIGHT – Severe storms ending. Low near 65°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Showers and storms possible. High near 81°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-20 kts. Seas 5-6 ft

