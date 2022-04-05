SE Health updates visitor policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the continued decrease in the transmission rate of COVID-19 in the community, Houston County is now rated in the LOW (Blue) category by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The reduction will move Southeast Health’s visitation policy to GREEN, a less restrictive level on Tuesday, April 5.

The less restrictive change to the policy will be in place until there is an increase in COVID-19 transmission that threatens patients, staff, and the community.

To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient/

