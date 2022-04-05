Scattered storms Wednesday

SYNOPSIS –Showers will pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The SPC current has all of the Wiregrass under a “Slight risk” which is a 2/5 on their severity scale. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow but where the showers and storms do pop up they may pack a punch. The latter part of our week is shaping up much drier but cooler.

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds S 10-15

TOMORROW – Isolated showers and storms. High near 75°. SSW 10-20 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds SW 15-20

EXTENDED

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 67°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 70°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

