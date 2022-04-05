Advertisement

Scattered storms Wednesday

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS –Showers will pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The SPC current has all of the Wiregrass under a “Slight risk” which is a 2/5 on their severity scale. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow but where the showers and storms do pop up they may pack a punch. The latter part of our week is shaping up much drier but cooler.

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 60°.  Winds S 10-15

TOMORROW – Isolated showers and storms. High near 75°. SSW 10-20 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 65°.  Winds SW 15-20

EXTENDED

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 67°

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 51° High: 70°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Radar
Severe weather expected today
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car
Suffering from traumatic brain injuries, swelling and bleeding, according to parents
“He has shattered my world.” Mother of murder victim hit in head with shovel pleads for violence to stop
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Margaret Dixon
Enterprise police say Margaret Dixon has been located

Latest News

"John the Lineman" sent in this photo of dark clouds looming over a home in the Taylor area...
DAMAGE: Severe storms rip through buildings, topple trees across Wiregrass
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-22
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Severe weather possible Tuesday