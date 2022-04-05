Advertisement

Police yank illegally placed political signs when complaints are made

By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Those tired of seeing political signs won’t get rapid relief, with primaries weeks away and elections not ultimately settled until November.

While annoying to some, the signs also generate a trickling of police complaints.

“Most of our complaints are the sign is too close to the road or was put on private property without asking (the owner),” Dothan Police Lieutenant Dennis Sallas told News 4 on Monday.

A Dothan city ordinance requires signs to be at least 8 to 10 feet from the roadway, or sidewalk if there is one.

In residential neighborhoods, they are limited to six square feet, and 32 square feet in other areas.

In non-residential frontage property, there can be only one sign per candidate per parcel.

None can be illuminated, animated or contain flashing or rotating lights and cannot be attached to a tree, building, or structure other than a frame for which it was designed.

“We will enforce the city ordinances when there is a complaint,” Sallas promises.

He said signs illegally placed will be confiscated.

Signs are among the most cost-effective way to campaign for local candidates who lack financial resources to purchase costlier television advertisements.

Party primaries are May 24, the runoff on June 21, and general election on November 8.

After candidates are eliminated from contention or win, they have seven days to remove their signs.

City guidelines apply to all signs, not just political ones.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

