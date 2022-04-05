Lightning strike suspected in Montgomery house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials believe lightning may have caused a house fire Tuesday morning.

Officials with Montgomery Fire/Rescue say the fire happened in the 8800 block of Broderick Drive. Maps show the home is located within the Deer Creek subdivision.

The exact amount of damage to the home is not clear.

MFR says the residents of the home evacuated before they arrived and there were no injuries.

