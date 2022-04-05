Advertisement

Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck

Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Central Florida reports that its head football coach, Gus Malzahn, was involved in a vehicle wreck in Auburn Monday night.

The athletics department says Malzahn was in Auburn to be with family following the death of his father-in-law.

Details of the wreck are not yet confirmed, but UCF says Malzahn was not injured.

Before going to Orlando to coach the Knights, Malzahn was head football coach at Auburn University from 2013 to 2020.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar
Severe weather expected today
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car
Suffering from traumatic brain injuries, swelling and bleeding, according to parents
“He has shattered my world.” Mother of murder victim hit in head with shovel pleads for violence to stop
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Margaret Dixon
Enterprise police say Margaret Dixon has been located

Latest News

Several tree limbs fell in Avon, off 84 East, near Wesbourne Street, in Cowarts.
Avon off 84 East near Wesbourne Street
Viewer Tyler Watson reports Tornado blew right behind all metal building supply in Cowarts a...
Possible tornado blew behind an all metal building
Storm damage in Malvern
Brad Knight snapped these photos of clouds from Malvern during Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.
Storm Clouds in Malvern