DPD cadets learn “use of force”

DPD cadet
DPD cadet(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Department is training the biggest cadet group they’ve seen in several years.

All 16 individuals are getting out of the classroom this week for some hands-on training.

The main topic: “use of force,” exposing cadets to operating a taser, police baton, and pepper spray.

Part of the training is getting tased and pepper sprayed themselves, ensuring a first-hand experience before using the devices on someone else.

“Use of force is a big deal in law enforcement, and it’s important that we train effectively on when to use it, how to use it, and when we can mitigate using it at all, explains Lieutenant Brandon Peters, Dothan Police Department. “So, all of these tools combined allows us to effect an arrest safely, with less injury.”

DPD is still looking to fill more openings.

Those interested have until April 14th to sign up on their website.

