On the dotted line: Headland trio signs football scholarships

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a special day in Headland as a trio of senior football standouts, who have grown up playing ball together, shared their signing day.

All three Rams making their way up to the capital city in the fall to play at the next level.

Offensive lineman Acea Haselden signing with Faulkner University, where he will suit up with long-time teammate Andre Galloway.

“I found out that he was going and that’s somebody I got team chemistry with, so I know somebody going up there with me and all three of us will kind of be in the same city,” said Haselden. “So, that really just kind of helped me make my decision and Faulkner just felt like home.”

The two are ready to play together again and believe their on-field chemistry will benefit the Eagles in the seasons to come.

“I’ve always wanted to go to college with both of my teammates,” added Galloway. “Now that me and Acea get to make it happen, I’m ready to see what the future brings us and see what we can do in college football like we did in high school.”

Robert Vickers III also taking his talents to Montgomery, but he will be donning the scarlet and grey as he joins the Huntingdon Hawks.

Vickers will draw on what he has learned from his time at Headland to prepare for Huntingdon.

“The coaches taught me a lot of things: leadership, how to carry myself, how to perform on the field, do my job and have responsibility,” said Vickers.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

