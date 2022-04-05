DCS superintendent speaks on severe weather protocol

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When severe weather strikes on a weekday, school leaders have to make important decisions.

“We want to avoid any situation where we would be transporting students to or from school during the worst times,” says Dr. Dennis Coe, Superintendent of Dothan City Schools.

Bus routes take around two to two-and-a-half hours to complete for one district, a huge factor when deciding if severe weather means sending students home early or keeping them late.

Coe explains, “We don’t need to have busses on the road with greater than 30-mile-per-hour winds, with them being top heavy you risk them blowing over.”

Many resources are utilized in making the safest choice for students and staff.

“Our local weather stations, we are looking at EMA briefings that we get out the National Weather Center, we’re talking to our local EMA director, we’re talking to city officials,” expresses Coe.

Coe believes DCS buildings are a reliable option when students need to stay put

“For the most part, should severe weather hit, children are probably the safest they can be in a school building,” says Coe. “They’re designed to withstand that. I think a lot of our schools were built prior to the tragedy that happened in Enterprise.”

DCS says they constantly strive to put safety at the forefront.

Coe finishes, “I’ve been around catastrophic events unfortunately and so it gives you a heightened awareness of how bad things can be to be exposed to that and you certainly would rather air on the side of caution and safety.”

Due to Tuesday’s weather event, Dothan City Schools along with other Wiregrass schools released around 11:30 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

