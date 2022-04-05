Advertisement

DAMAGE: Severe storms rip through buildings, topple trees across Wiregrass

By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage and power outages have been reported in Southeast Alabama amid Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak.

Here is the damage reported:

1:58 p.m.: Viewers report a tornado damaged a home in Houston County.

1:59 p.m: At least 450 people are without power in Headland according to the Alabama Power outage map.

2:02 p.m.: Power is out in the 2600 block of Denton Road in Dothan. Sources tell us " It’s at what used to be named ‘Cedar Heights’. There is also a tree down near the intersection of Edgewood and Susana.

2:02 p.m.: Trees are down near the senior center in Malvern. A possible tornado severely damaged a building. We’re told other buildings may also have been impacted.

2:03 p.m.: Sources tell us there a possible tornado may have touched down in Taylor along South Park Avenue, about 3-4 miles south of Ross Clark Circle.

2:04 p.m.: Houston Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed damage at several locations south of Highway 605.

2:10 p.m.: Viewer Haley McCoy reported a tornado went through Chancellor around 1:15 p.m. with a “loud roaring sound”, followed by cold air. Shortly after, at 1:45 p.m., McCoy says a UPS driver had to move a pine tree limb out of the way.

2:19 p.m.: Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms receives reports of damage to several trailers in a trailer park in Malvern.

2:25 p.m.: Reports of damage in Cowarts due to a possible tornado.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Radar
Severe weather expected today
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car
Suffering from traumatic brain injuries, swelling and bleeding, according to parents
“He has shattered my world.” Mother of murder victim hit in head with shovel pleads for violence to stop
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Margaret Dixon
Enterprise police say Margaret Dixon has been located

Latest News

About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a suspected tornado went through the Tom Fain Road area in Chancellor....
Storm damage in Chancellor.
Damage along Firetower Road in Elmore County.
Damage reports, power outages reported in central Alabama
Firefighters were called to a home in a Montgomery neighborhood Tuesday morning on a possible...
Lightning strike suspected in Montgomery house fire
XTREME HIP HOP AEROBICS
Kevin Greene talks about Xtreme Hip Hop Step Aerobics