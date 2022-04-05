Advertisement

Damage reports, power outages reported in central Alabama

Damage along Firetower Road in Elmore County.
Damage along Firetower Road in Elmore County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer Casey Hall)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is gathering details from local mayors and emergency management agencies regarding Tuesday’s severe weather.

Officials in Elmore County will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. discussing the county’s damage from the storms. The National Weather Service confirms it will be sending a team to Wetumpka to survey the damage.

WSFA 12 News will have this available online, on our Facebook page and news app.

LIVE: Elmore County officials give an update on Tuesday storm damage

DAMAGE REPORTS

The following information is confirmed damage by county.

Crenshaw County

  • Trees reported down along Bodiford Pool Road, Lapine Highway near Shady Grove, Petrey Highway near Patsburg Highway, and Petrey Highway near Campground Church Road.
  • Please avoid these areas and find an alternate route.
  • Fire crews and deputies have been dispatched to affected areas.
  • Area of Bodiford Pool Rd and Garnersville Rd is closed

Elmore County

  • Harrogate Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road shut down.
  • Trees down on Harrogate Springs Road.
  • Crews checking County Road 59/Fire Tower Road where a tornado is believed to have touched down.
  • Possible damage in the industrial park.
  • Damage reported in the Tallassee area.
  • Several trees and some structural damage to a home in the area of Claude Road in Fleahop.

Macon County

  • Macon County EMA/DHS is working with first responders to address hazardous road conditions and storm damage and is asking citizens to limit unnecessary travel.
  • Macon County schools have released students early and buses are on their routes early.
  • Macon County units and ALDOT are standing by on road closures due to reported trees down and hazardous road conditions.
  • Highway 80 West/Sweet Gum Bridge is blocked due to a downed tree.
  • Trees are reported down on AL 199 and Macon County 56.
  • Highway 29 South at mile marker 154 is down to one lane due to severe flooding conditions.

Montgomery County

  • House with damage near the 17-mile marker on Highway 94 and Pugh Road in southern parts of the county. Power lines and trees are also down in that area.
  • Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says some vehicles were blown off the road in the area of US Highway 231/Meriwether trail area
  • No reports of injuries at this time

Montgomery/Pike County Line

  • Trailer damage on Highway 231 reported near Sikes and Kohn’s.

Tallapoosa County

  • Trees and houses damaged in the area of Wildlife Road.
  • Houses reported damaged near intersection of highways 49 and 50.

SEVERE WEATHER PHOTOS

Below are viewer photos of damage coming into the WSFA 12 Newsroom. You can send photos/video to wsfa.com/submit.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 1 p.m. Alabama Power reports 3,100 central Alabama customers are without service:

  • Elmore County (1,000 customers)
  • Montgomery County (900 customers)
  • Butler County (560 customers)
  • Tallapoosa County (300 customers)
  • There are some smaller outages in Lee and Wilcox counties.

Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages.

  • 93 without power around Union Academy Road
  • 100 without power in the 231/Meriwether Trail area
  • Outages between Linwood and Inverness

South Alabama Electric Cooperative says 2,234 members are without power. Some of the major areas affected:

  • Goshen
  • Briar Hill community
  • Live Oak/Farrior Road area
  • Quail Tower Road
  • Elm Street/Needmore
  • Old Brantley Hwy
  • New Hope

This story will be updated with more information as it’s confirmed.

