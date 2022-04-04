Woman injured in Lake Martin boat crash, man charged

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Equality man has been charged after a boating crash on Lake Martin that left a person injured.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating under the influence.

The crash happened Saturday around 11:20 p.m. ALEA says a 22-foot Nautique driven by Shipp struck the rear of a 21-foot Chapparal driven by Enrique J. Gimenez, 45, of Mountain Brook. The crash happened as the two were traveling beneath the bridge on Alabama 63 in Kowaliga Bay, on Lake Martin.

There were four people were onboard Shipp’s vessel, one of whom was injured in the crash. That victim has been identified as Rebecca J. Darnell, 54, of Deatsville. The severity of her injuries was not clear, but she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ALEA said there were five people onboard Gimenez’s vessel.

Shipp was arrested and taken to the Elmore County Jail where he was placed under a $1,000 bond.

Additional information about the crash has not been released.

