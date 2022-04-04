Advertisement

Woman injured in Lake Martin boat crash, man charged

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating...
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating under the influence.((Source: ALEA- Elmore County))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Equality man has been charged after a boating crash on Lake Martin that left a person injured.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating under the influence.

The crash happened Saturday around 11:20 p.m. ALEA says a 22-foot Nautique driven by Shipp struck the rear of a 21-foot Chapparal driven by Enrique J. Gimenez, 45, of Mountain Brook. The crash happened as the two were traveling beneath the bridge on Alabama 63 in Kowaliga Bay, on Lake Martin.

There were four people were onboard Shipp’s vessel, one of whom was injured in the crash. That victim has been identified as Rebecca J. Darnell, 54, of Deatsville. The severity of her injuries was not clear, but she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ALEA said there were five people onboard Gimenez’s vessel.

Shipp was arrested and taken to the Elmore County Jail where he was placed under a $1,000 bond.

Additional information about the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Suffering from traumatic brain injuries, swelling and bleeding, according to parents
“He has shattered my world.” Mother of murder victim hit in head with shovel pleads for violence to stop
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Arrest made in connection with missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
Morgan Daniel Barnhill
Man who hit another man over head with shovel arrested for murder

Latest News

TAYLOR MADE FESTIVAL
2022 Taylor Made Festival takes place Saturday, April 9
Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County
Unfortunately, many in Alabama and across the country struggle with finding their homes on a...
Know your county on a map before severe weather strikes
Suffering from traumatic brain injuries, swelling and bleeding, according to parents
“He has shattered my world.” Mother of murder victim hit in head with shovel pleads for violence to stop
Cassie Carli found buried in Alabama