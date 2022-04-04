Advertisement

Severe weather threat expected Tuesday

There will be another chance for severe weather on Wednesday.
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of storms will impact the Wiregrass Tuesday.

TIMING:

A large squall line will push through our state Tuesday morning around 8 or 9 am. Making its way to the wiregrass as early as 10am. This will be a daytime event. The main window for concern is 10am to 3pm.

SEVERITY:

Main concerns at the moment is heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, strong straight line winds. There is also a chance of tornadoes embedded within the squall line. The Storm Prediction Center has the Wiregrass under an “Enhanced Risk” which is a 3/5 on their severity scale.

EXTRA:

Showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday night but the risk is much lower than what is expected for Tuesday’s event. Flash flooding and hail are the main concerns with this round of storms.

Be sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings throughout the day tomorrow.

This includes a weather radio and the 4Warn weather app.

