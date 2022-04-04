Severe weather threat expected Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of storms will impact the Wiregrass Tuesday.

TIMING:

A large squall line will push through our state Tuesday morning around 8 or 9 am. Making its way to the wiregrass as early as 10am. This will be a daytime event. The main window for concern is 10am to 3pm.

Radar (WTVY)

SEVERITY:

Main concerns at the moment is heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, strong straight line winds. There is also a chance of tornadoes embedded within the squall line. The Storm Prediction Center has the Wiregrass under an “Enhanced Risk” which is a 3/5 on their severity scale.

SPC (NWS)

EXTRA:

Showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday night but the risk is much lower than what is expected for Tuesday’s event. Flash flooding and hail are the main concerns with this round of storms.

Be sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings throughout the day tomorrow.

This includes a weather radio and the 4Warn weather app.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.