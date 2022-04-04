Severe weather possible Tuesday

SYNOPSIS –Showers and storms throughout the day Tuesday, some could be on the stronger and possible severe side. Main concern is flash flooding and strong wind gusts. A brief tornado or two can not be ruled out. The SPC has our area under an “Enhanced risk” which is a level 3/5 on their severity scale. Showers will pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The latter part of our week is shaping up much drier but cooler.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 60°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Showers and storms. High near 75°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds S at 5mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 65° High: 86° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 57°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

