Severe weather possible Tuesday

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS –Showers and storms throughout the day Tuesday, some could be on the stronger and possible severe side. Main concern is flash flooding and strong wind gusts. A brief tornado or two can not be ruled out. The SPC has our area under an “Enhanced risk” which is a level 3/5 on their severity scale. Showers will pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The latter part of our week is shaping up much drier but cooler.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 60°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Showers and storms. High near 75°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds S at 5mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 65° High: 86° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 57°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

