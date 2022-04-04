A quiet Monday ahead of our next system

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow our weather turns more active with a chance of a few storms early in the morning that could have some hail with them, the main event for Tuesday comes as a line of showers and storms moves in during the late morning early afternoon. Within the line we could see damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes so we will have to keep an eye on it. The rest of Tuesday looks better but another chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms comes in during the day on Wednesday, this time it looks like our main threats will be large hail, gusty winds, and some flooding will be possible. After Wednesday the rest of the week weather wise looks quiet. Temperatures will be in the 60s as we head into the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds: SE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Showers and storms. High near 75°. Winds S 10-20 mph 90%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, afternoon storms. Low: 65° High: 86° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 73° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.