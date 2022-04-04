Possible pay increase could help solve teacher shortage crisis

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s around that time when teachers must decide if they are going to return or not for the next school year, and while many are looking to retire, Alabama lawmakers are working to keep them in the classroom.

If passed, a new plan raising salaries is aimed at keeping long-term teachers from retiring for at least a few more years.

That’s due to it giving those with more experience a larger percentage.

The Senate has already approved the legislation, and this week the House is expected to do the same.

Among many in Alabama, a Houston County teacher was ready to retire after this school year, but the possibility of a significant pay raise is keeping him around.

“It’s gonna help a lot,” says Tim Anderson, History Teacher at Cottonwood High School. “It’ll help my retirement when I do retire, and it just show that the people in the community and the state see that there is a problem there, and they’re trying to fix it.”

Having 35 years of experience, teachers like Anderson could be getting a 20.8% pay increase.

Anderson continues, “I think it’ll help with retaining some of the experienced teachers, and I think it’s a good incentive for new teachers, they can see that they will get more money as the more years they teach.”

With the teacher shortage crisis, Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Mackey says if passed, the raise couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

“If it can convince large numbers of teachers to hang in there and teach for another three, four, five years, then it will allow us on the other end to put it in more changes, so that we have less of an off-ramp and more of an on-ramp,” says Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent.

Hoping that a pay increase will make the job more attractive for our youth.

“Well, there’s no question that we have many fewer younger people going into teaching in college,” continues Mackey. “So, I think it’ll be a good recruitment tool but still you have to convince people when they’re 16,17,18 years old to want to be a teacher.”

Under the new legislation, teachers with less than nine years’ experience would get a 4% raise, but those with more experience would get more.

For example, someone with 20 years’ experience would receive a 10.4% raise, bringing them to over $57,000 a year.

All raises would take effect on October 1st at the beginning of the next fiscal year.

The house will vote on the legislation this week for a final decision.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

