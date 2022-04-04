Advertisement

Panama City man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for child exploitation charges

Gregory Whitman was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for child exploitation crimes.

Gregory Whitman, 58, pleaded guilty in December to attempted enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and for committing a felony while a registered sex offender.

A judge sentenced Whitman to 35 years in federal prison.

“This sentence acknowledges the deviant acts of a child predator,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason Coody said. “Ensuring the safety of our communities is a top priority. With the assistance of our law enforcement partners, we remain vigilant to investigate and prosecute those who seek to harm our most vulnerable.”

In September 2020, an FBI undercover operation revealed Whitman, who lived in Panama City, used social media to solicit pornographic photos from a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy. When Whitman’s home was searched, investigators say they found multiple images and videos containing child pornography. He was arrested.

Whitman’s sentence will be followed by ten years of supervised release. He will be required to pay $15,000 in restitution. He also will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.

