One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County

Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.(ap newsroom)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said 42-year-old Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI Manslaughter after driving down Highway 331 at State Road 20 and failing to stop. He was also charged with three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and driving without a driver’s license and causing death.

Troopers said the crash involved a total of eight vehicles.

A 72-year-old man from Palmetto Bay, Florida was killed in the pile-up. Troopers report that at least three others have serious injuries.

While troopers were working that fatal scene, they said a Ford Bronco traveling north on Highway 331 hit one of the Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicles.

The driver of the Bronco was cited for careless driving and operating a vehicle while in possession of an open alcoholic beverage.

