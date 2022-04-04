Advertisement

HCCA adds JROTC program

JROTC
JROTC(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Army numbers are dropping, with data showing four out of five gen-z-ers are unable to even qualify due to problems with fitness, education, and criminal records.

Because of this, JROTC programs are more crucial than ever, and a local career tech school is adding one for students to take advantage of.

Starting this fall, the Houston County Career Academy will have an Army branch JROTC.

Currently, Rehobeth High students are the only HCS students provided with the program, a Navy branch.

Soon to feature a rifle range and classroom, the program at HCCA will teach those who enroll a variety of life skills.

“We give them a little taste of the military,” explains John Tatom, JROTC Instructor. “This is drill and ceremony, this is fitness. Right now, about 80% of all youth who are gen-z-ers don’t have the prerequisites for whatever reason to join our armed forces, and this will help those students learn about those and maybe improve on those if they want to go into the armed forces.”

The career academy is also adding a building construction program which will set students up for a high-wage, high-demand career.

Both instructors are actively recruiting students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Arrest made in connection with missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli
Suffering from traumatic brain injuries, swelling and bleeding, according to parents
“He has shattered my world.” Mother of murder victim hit in head with shovel pleads for violence to stop
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Peanut butter, cars and baby items all recalled

Latest News

Margaret Dixon
Enterprise Police issue missing and endangered person alert
Radar
Severe weather threat expected Tuesday
Auburn University Campus Safety & Security has issued a campus safety notice after getting a...
Person reports being drugged during on-campus Auburn event
Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart of Ni/Co
Alabama pop duo Ni/Co competes Monday on new NBC show