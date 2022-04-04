HCCA adds JROTC program

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Army numbers are dropping, with data showing four out of five gen-z-ers are unable to even qualify due to problems with fitness, education, and criminal records.

Because of this, JROTC programs are more crucial than ever, and a local career tech school is adding one for students to take advantage of.

Starting this fall, the Houston County Career Academy will have an Army branch JROTC.

Currently, Rehobeth High students are the only HCS students provided with the program, a Navy branch.

Soon to feature a rifle range and classroom, the program at HCCA will teach those who enroll a variety of life skills.

“We give them a little taste of the military,” explains John Tatom, JROTC Instructor. “This is drill and ceremony, this is fitness. Right now, about 80% of all youth who are gen-z-ers don’t have the prerequisites for whatever reason to join our armed forces, and this will help those students learn about those and maybe improve on those if they want to go into the armed forces.”

The career academy is also adding a building construction program which will set students up for a high-wage, high-demand career.

Both instructors are actively recruiting students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.