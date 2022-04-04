Advertisement

Attorneys: Jurors should not see police question Coley McCraney about teens’ murders

They claim investigators denied the accused killer his constitutional right to an attorney and repeatedly questioned him for 27 hours while holding him in a small room.
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Defense attorneys don’t want a jury to see the interrogation of accused murderer Coley McCraney that took place after Ozark police arrested him, but before they formally charged him in the cold case murders of two Dothan coeds.

They claim investigators repeatedly denied McCraney his constitutional right to an attorney and questioned him for 27 hours, while holding him in a small room at the police department.

“In a three-minute period, the Defendant requested an attorney on eight different occasions, and on the eighth time even asked for a specific attorney,” according to a suppression motion filed in Dale County Circuit Court.

While that motion filed Monday does not specify what McCraney told investigators, though sources say he denied knowing J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, the 17-year-old high school students he is charged with shooting in 1999.

Not until 20 years later did DNA tests reveal McCraney’s semen on Ms. Beasley’s clothing, per police. Besides the Capital Murder charges, he is also accused of raping Ms. Beasley.

Attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarbrough indicate they will attempt to convince jurors that others, specifically an Ozark police officer, is the killer and not McCraney.

The police interrogation is likely a key cog in the prosecution’s case.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore will consider their suppression motion in May, when McCraney is scheduled to for trial.

