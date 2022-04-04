Advertisement

Alabama pop duo Ni/Co competes Monday on new NBC show

Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart of Ni/Co
Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart of Ni/Co(NBC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A musical duo from Montgomery will be on national television Monday night for NBC’s newest show “American Song Contest.”

The new show called “American Song Contest” features artists from each state and the five U.S. territories.

Those competing will include solo artists, duos, groups, or bands. Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones, known as the pop duo Ni/Co, will represent Alabama.

Atlantic Records will be releasing the original songs that are produced for the series.

The show premieres Monday night at 7 p.m.

