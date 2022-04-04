Advertisement

62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a 62-year-old woman and a 3-year-old were found dead Sunday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victims’ names were Cynthia Delane Burt and Desmond Burt, Jr.

Investigators say around 5:12 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Hillman Drive to conduct a welfare check. They learned that family members had been trying to make contact with their loved ones but had been unsuccessful.


First responders forced entry into the home where they found the bodies of the woman and 3-year-old in a back room. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say both victims sustained injuries that lead them to classify the deaths as homicides.

A person of interest is in custody.

