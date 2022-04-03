Advertisement

Rain and storms early into our work week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A stormy start to the beginning of our work week. Showers and storms throughout the day Tuesday, some could be on the stronger and possible severe side. Main concern is flash flooding and strong wind gusts. A brief tornado or two can not be ruled out. Showers will pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The latter part of our week is shaping up much drier but cooler.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 49°.  Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 78°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 51°.  Winds S at 5mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 75° 90%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 65° High: 86° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 57°

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 51° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli found buried in Alabama
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Arrest made in connection with missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Peanut butter, cars and baby items all recalled

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Calm weekend......storms early next week
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 1, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 1, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-01-22