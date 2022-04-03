Rain and storms early into our work week

SYNOPSIS – A stormy start to the beginning of our work week. Showers and storms throughout the day Tuesday, some could be on the stronger and possible severe side. Main concern is flash flooding and strong wind gusts. A brief tornado or two can not be ruled out. Showers will pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The latter part of our week is shaping up much drier but cooler.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 49°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 78°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds S at 5mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 75° 90%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 65° High: 86° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 57°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

